Nippon Express is a Japanese transportation and logistics company. The company operates through segments classified by geography and function: Japan, the Americas, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, security transportation, heavy haulage and construction, and logistics support. Each of the segments named for a region focuses on logistics, the primary engine for Nippon's revenue. These regional segments conduct air freight forwarding, marine and harbor transportation, and warehousing services. Japan is the largest, earning more revenue than the other regional segments combined. Logistics support is the second-highest earning segment, engaging in activities such as the sale of distribution equipment, packing materials, vehicles, and petroleum.

Nippon Express Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Express Co (NPEXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Express Co (OTC: NPEXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Express Co's (NPEXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Express Co.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Express Co (NPEXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Express Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Express Co (NPEXY)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Express Co (OTC: NPEXY) is $11.16 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 15:53:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Express Co (NPEXY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 15, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Nippon Express Co (OTC:NPEXY) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Express Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Express Co (NPEXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Express Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Express Co (NPEXY) operate in?

A

Nippon Express Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.