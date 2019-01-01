Nippon Express is a Japanese transportation and logistics company. The company operates through segments classified by geography and function: Japan, the Americas, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, security transportation, heavy haulage and construction, and logistics support. Each of the segments named for a region focuses on logistics, the primary engine for Nippon's revenue. These regional segments conduct air freight forwarding, marine and harbor transportation, and warehousing services. Japan is the largest, earning more revenue than the other regional segments combined. Logistics support is the second-highest earning segment, engaging in activities such as the sale of distribution equipment, packing materials, vehicles, and petroleum.