Nippon Electric Glass (OTC:NPEGF), Key Statistics

Nippon Electric Glass
(OTCPK:NPEGF)
21.45
00
At close: May 31
23.10
1.6500[7.69%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low19.85 - 25.83
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 93M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E7.46
50d Avg. Price21.18
Div / Yield1.04/4.86%
Payout Ratio29.4
EPS153.61
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.8B
Trailing P/E
7.46
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.44
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.86
Price / Book (mrq)
0.51
Price / EBITDA
5.28
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.71
Earnings Yield
13.4%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.36
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
42.37
Tangible Book value per share
41.93
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
209.6B
Total Assets
727B
Total Liabilities
209.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.1
Gross Margin
30.71%
Net Margin
16.62%
EBIT Margin
24.03%
EBITDA Margin
24.03%
Operating Margin
12.23%