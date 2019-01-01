Jinushi (OTC:NPCDF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jinushi
No Data
Jinushi Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Jinushi (NPCDF)?
There is no price target for Jinushi
What is the most recent analyst rating for Jinushi (NPCDF)?
There is no analyst for Jinushi
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Jinushi (NPCDF)?
There is no next analyst rating for Jinushi
Is the Analyst Rating Jinushi (NPCDF) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Jinushi
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.