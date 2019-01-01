ñol

New Providence Acq
(NASDAQ:NPAB)
9.96
-0.08[-0.80%]
At close: Jun 3
9.90
-0.0600[-0.60%]
After Hours: 4:11PM EDT
Day High/Low9.96 - 9.96
52 Week High/Low9.55 - 10.74
Open / Close9.96 / 9.96
Float / Outstanding25M / 31.3M
Vol / Avg.0K / 85.1K
Mkt Cap311.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.94
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float25M

New Providence Acq (NASDAQ:NPAB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

New Providence Acq reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of New Providence Acq using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

New Providence Acq Questions & Answers

Q
When is New Providence Acq (NASDAQ:NPAB) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for New Providence Acq

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Providence Acq (NASDAQ:NPAB)?
A

There are no earnings for New Providence Acq

Q
What were New Providence Acq’s (NASDAQ:NPAB) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for New Providence Acq

