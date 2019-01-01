QQQ
Nova Vision Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Nova Vision Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVVU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ: NOVVU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nova Vision Acquisition's (NOVVU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nova Vision Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVVU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nova Vision Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVVU)?

A

The stock price for Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ: NOVVU) is $9.91 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVVU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Vision Acquisition.

Q

When is Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVVU) reporting earnings?

A

Nova Vision Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVVU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nova Vision Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVVU) operate in?

A

Nova Vision Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.