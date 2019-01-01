ñol

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights
(NASDAQ:NOVVR)
0.0975
00
At close: May 31
0.1006
0.0031[3.18%]
After Hours: 4:07PM EDT

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NASDAQ:NOVVR), Dividends

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NOVVR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights.

Q
What date did I need to own Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NOVVR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights.

Q
How much per share is the next Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NOVVR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NASDAQ:NOVVR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights.

