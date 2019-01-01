|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NASDAQ: NOVVR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights.
There is no analysis for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights
The stock price for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NASDAQ: NOVVR) is $0.1801 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:35:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights.
Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights.
Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.