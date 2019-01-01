QQQ
Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NOVVR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NASDAQ: NOVVR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights's (NOVVR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights.

Q

What is the target price for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NOVVR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights

Q

Current Stock Price for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NOVVR)?

A

The stock price for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NASDAQ: NOVVR) is $0.1801 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:35:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NOVVR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights.

Q

When is Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NASDAQ:NOVVR) reporting earnings?

A

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NOVVR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights.

Q

What sector and industry does Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights (NOVVR) operate in?

A

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. - Rights is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.