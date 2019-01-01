Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Novan
Novan Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting NOVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 809.09% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Novan maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Novan, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Novan was filed on September 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Novan (NOVN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $28.00 to $24.00. The current price Novan (NOVN) is trading at is $2.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
