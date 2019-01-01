Noront Resources Ltd is a mining company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and acquisition of properties prospective in base and precious metals, which includes nickel, copper, platinum group metals, precious metals, chromite, and vanadium. The company's developmental project consists of Eagle's Nest nickel-copper-platinum-palladium deposit, deposits of high-grade chromite and copper-zinc volcanic massive sulphide deposits which are part of the company's McFauld's Lake Project. Its assets are located in the area known as the Ring of Fire in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.