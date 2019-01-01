QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.83 - 0.83
Vol / Avg.
178.4K/46.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.94
Mkt Cap
464M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.83
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
559.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Noront Resources Ltd is a mining company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and acquisition of properties prospective in base and precious metals, which includes nickel, copper, platinum group metals, precious metals, chromite, and vanadium. The company's developmental project consists of Eagle's Nest nickel-copper-platinum-palladium deposit, deposits of high-grade chromite and copper-zinc volcanic massive sulphide deposits which are part of the company's McFauld's Lake Project. Its assets are located in the area known as the Ring of Fire in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Noront Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Noront Resources (NOSOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Noront Resources (OTCPK: NOSOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Noront Resources's (NOSOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Noront Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Noront Resources (NOSOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Noront Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Noront Resources (NOSOF)?

A

The stock price for Noront Resources (OTCPK: NOSOF) is $0.83 last updated Today at 2:35:11 PM.

Q

Does Noront Resources (NOSOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noront Resources.

Q

When is Noront Resources (OTCPK:NOSOF) reporting earnings?

A

Noront Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Noront Resources (NOSOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Noront Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Noront Resources (NOSOF) operate in?

A

Noront Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.