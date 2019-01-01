QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Norstra Energy Inc explores and develops oil and gas properties. The exploration activities of company are subject to federal, state and local laws and regulations governing exploration, environmental matters, occupational health and safety, taxes, labor standards and other matters.

Norstra Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norstra Energy (NORX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norstra Energy (OTCEM: NORX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Norstra Energy's (NORX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Norstra Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Norstra Energy (NORX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Norstra Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Norstra Energy (NORX)?

A

The stock price for Norstra Energy (OTCEM: NORX) is $0.00001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Norstra Energy (NORX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Norstra Energy.

Q

When is Norstra Energy (OTCEM:NORX) reporting earnings?

A

Norstra Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Norstra Energy (NORX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norstra Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Norstra Energy (NORX) operate in?

A

Norstra Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.