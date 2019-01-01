QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.26 - 1.74
Mkt Cap
38.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
27.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
New Oroperu Resources Inc is an exploration-stage company. Principally, it is in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties located in Peru and Canada. The company holds an interest in the Tres Cruces project in north-central Peru. In addition, the company also has a mineral property located in Ontario, Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Oroperu Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Oroperu Resources (NOPUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Oroperu Resources (OTC: NOPUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Oroperu Resources's (NOPUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Oroperu Resources.

Q

What is the target price for New Oroperu Resources (NOPUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Oroperu Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for New Oroperu Resources (NOPUF)?

A

The stock price for New Oroperu Resources (OTC: NOPUF) is $1.371542 last updated Thu Aug 26 2021 16:34:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Oroperu Resources (NOPUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Oroperu Resources.

Q

When is New Oroperu Resources (OTC:NOPUF) reporting earnings?

A

New Oroperu Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Oroperu Resources (NOPUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Oroperu Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does New Oroperu Resources (NOPUF) operate in?

A

New Oroperu Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.