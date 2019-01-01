ñol

Novo Nordisk
(OTCPK:NONOF)
111.45
-0.60[-0.54%]
At close: Jun 3
108.55
-2.9000[-2.60%]
After Hours: 8:46AM EDT
Day High/Low111.33 - 115.85
52 Week High/Low77.5 - 123.7
Open / Close115.85 / 111.45
Float / Outstanding1.6B / 2.3B
Vol / Avg.3.2K / 15.8K
Mkt Cap252.6B
P/E36.2
50d Avg. Price110.42
Div / Yield1.57/1.41%
Payout Ratio48.35
EPS6.24
Total Float-

Novo Nordisk (OTC:NONOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Novo Nordisk reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$42B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Novo Nordisk using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Novo Nordisk Questions & Answers

Q
When is Novo Nordisk (OTCPK:NONOF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Novo Nordisk

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Novo Nordisk (OTCPK:NONOF)?
A

There are no earnings for Novo Nordisk

Q
What were Novo Nordisk’s (OTCPK:NONOF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Novo Nordisk

