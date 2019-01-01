QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
84.6K/228.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 13.4
Mkt Cap
26.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
-1.1
Shares
3.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nok Airlines PCL is a Thailand-based company. It is engaged in providing air transport services for passengers. The company operates in two business segments are Domestic Air Services and International Air Services. The Domestic Air Services business segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nok Airlines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nok Airlines (NOKPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nok Airlines (OTCEM: NOKPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nok Airlines's (NOKPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nok Airlines.

Q

What is the target price for Nok Airlines (NOKPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nok Airlines

Q

Current Stock Price for Nok Airlines (NOKPF)?

A

The stock price for Nok Airlines (OTCEM: NOKPF) is $0.007 last updated Today at 3:42:57 PM.

Q

Does Nok Airlines (NOKPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nok Airlines.

Q

When is Nok Airlines (OTCEM:NOKPF) reporting earnings?

A

Nok Airlines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nok Airlines (NOKPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nok Airlines.

Q

What sector and industry does Nok Airlines (NOKPF) operate in?

A

Nok Airlines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.