QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
19.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NoHo Partners Oyj is a Finnish company engaged in the production of restaurant services and labor-hire services. It operates restaurants, cafes, and nightclubs throughout Finland. The partner group includes approximately 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. Well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan's Steakhouse, Palace, Loyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends and Brgrs, and Cock's and Cows.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NoHo Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NoHo Partners (NOHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NoHo Partners (OTCPK: NOHHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NoHo Partners's (NOHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NoHo Partners.

Q

What is the target price for NoHo Partners (NOHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NoHo Partners

Q

Current Stock Price for NoHo Partners (NOHHF)?

A

The stock price for NoHo Partners (OTCPK: NOHHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NoHo Partners (NOHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NoHo Partners.

Q

When is NoHo Partners (OTCPK:NOHHF) reporting earnings?

A

NoHo Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NoHo Partners (NOHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NoHo Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does NoHo Partners (NOHHF) operate in?

A

NoHo Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.