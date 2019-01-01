NoHo Partners Oyj is a Finnish company engaged in the production of restaurant services and labor-hire services. It operates restaurants, cafes, and nightclubs throughout Finland. The partner group includes approximately 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. Well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan's Steakhouse, Palace, Loyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends and Brgrs, and Cock's and Cows.