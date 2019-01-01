NOF Corp is a Japan-based specialty chemical manufacturer. It is engaged in producing a diversified range of products derived from plant and animal fats. The company's current businesses include oleo and specialty chemicals, functional chemicals and polymers, explosives and propulsion systems, functional foods, life science products, DDS development, display materials, anti-corrosion, logistics and real estate. It operates in four segments such as Functional Chemicals, Life Science, Explosive & Propulsion and Others. Most of its revenues are generated from its Functional Chemicals segment, which is engaged in the sale of fatty acids, surfactants, ethylene oxide, functional films, electronic materials and materials for anti-corrosion.