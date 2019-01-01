QQQ
NOF Corp is a Japan-based specialty chemical manufacturer. It is engaged in producing a diversified range of products derived from plant and animal fats. The company's current businesses include oleo and specialty chemicals, functional chemicals and polymers, explosives and propulsion systems, functional foods, life science products, DDS development, display materials, anti-corrosion, logistics and real estate. It operates in four segments such as Functional Chemicals, Life Science, Explosive & Propulsion and Others. Most of its revenues are generated from its Functional Chemicals segment, which is engaged in the sale of fatty acids, surfactants, ethylene oxide, functional films, electronic materials and materials for anti-corrosion.

NOF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NOF (NOFCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NOF (OTCPK: NOFCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NOF's (NOFCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NOF.

Q

What is the target price for NOF (NOFCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NOF

Q

Current Stock Price for NOF (NOFCF)?

A

The stock price for NOF (OTCPK: NOFCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NOF (NOFCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NOF.

Q

When is NOF (OTCPK:NOFCF) reporting earnings?

A

NOF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NOF (NOFCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NOF.

Q

What sector and industry does NOF (NOFCF) operate in?

A

NOF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.