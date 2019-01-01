QQQ
NORMA Group SE manufactures a wide range of joining technology solutions. Its products are primarily constructed from steel and help seal, connect, or ensure reliable flow of liquids, gases, and other elements. The components and finished solutions are used in various industries and can be found in transportation vehicles, household appliances, engines, plumbing systems, and medical fields. Norma has three primary product categories: clamps, joining elements, and fluid systems/connectors. It supplies single-component, multicomponent, and complex systems to meet customer requirements. The company uses a global sales and distribution network to reach customers and supply customized solutions across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

NORMA Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NORMA Group (NOEJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NORMA Group (OTCGM: NOEJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NORMA Group's (NOEJF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for NORMA Group (NOEJF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for NORMA Group (NOEJF)?

A

The stock price for NORMA Group (OTCGM: NOEJF) is $38.1 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 14:35:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NORMA Group (NOEJF) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is NORMA Group (OTCGM:NOEJF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is NORMA Group (NOEJF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does NORMA Group (NOEJF) operate in?

A

NORMA Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.