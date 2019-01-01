NORMA Group SE manufactures a wide range of joining technology solutions. Its products are primarily constructed from steel and help seal, connect, or ensure reliable flow of liquids, gases, and other elements. The components and finished solutions are used in various industries and can be found in transportation vehicles, household appliances, engines, plumbing systems, and medical fields. Norma has three primary product categories: clamps, joining elements, and fluid systems/connectors. It supplies single-component, multicomponent, and complex systems to meet customer requirements. The company uses a global sales and distribution network to reach customers and supply customized solutions across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.