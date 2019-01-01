New Oriental Energy (OTC:NOEC), Dividends

New Oriental Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash New Oriental Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for New Oriental Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on March 6, 2006.
