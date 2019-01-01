QQQ
Range
0.17 - 0.19
Vol / Avg.
41K/37K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.56
Mkt Cap
8.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
49M
Outstanding
Norseman Silver Inc, formerly Norseman Capital Ltd is a junior natural resource company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties with its principal focus on diamond, gold, and other metals. The company activities include acquiring mineral properties and conducting exploration programs. It holds an interest in the Dala project, which is located south of Saurimo, the capital of the Lunda Sul Province in Angola.

Norseman Silver Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norseman Silver (NOCSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norseman Silver (OTCQB: NOCSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Norseman Silver's (NOCSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Norseman Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Norseman Silver (NOCSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Norseman Silver

Q

Current Stock Price for Norseman Silver (NOCSF)?

A

The stock price for Norseman Silver (OTCQB: NOCSF) is $0.175 last updated Today at 5:44:57 PM.

Q

Does Norseman Silver (NOCSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Norseman Silver.

Q

When is Norseman Silver (OTCQB:NOCSF) reporting earnings?

A

Norseman Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Norseman Silver (NOCSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norseman Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Norseman Silver (NOCSF) operate in?

A

Norseman Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.