Nobility Homes (OTC:NOBH), Dividends

Nobility Homes issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nobility Homes generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Nobility Homes. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on March 26, 2021.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nobility Homes (NOBH). The last dividend payout was on March 26, 2021 and was $1.00
There are no upcoming dividends for Nobility Homes (NOBH). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on March 26, 2021
Nobility Homes has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Nobility Homes (NOBH) was $1.00 and was paid out next on March 26, 2021.
Browse dividends on all stocks.