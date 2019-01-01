QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Nexity SA is a fully integrated real estate company with operations in residential real estate, commercial real estate, real estate services, distribution networks, client relations and urban projects. Its business is divided into Residential real estate, commercial real estate, Services and Networks and Other Activities segments. The firm serves to individuals, companies, and investors. It mainly operates in France.


Nexity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nexity (NNXXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexity (OTCPK: NNXXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nexity's (NNXXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nexity.

Q

What is the target price for Nexity (NNXXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nexity

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexity (NNXXY)?

A

The stock price for Nexity (OTCPK: NNXXY) is $9.2 last updated Thu Apr 25 2019 14:18:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nexity (NNXXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexity.

Q

When is Nexity (OTCPK:NNXXY) reporting earnings?

A

Nexity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nexity (NNXXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexity.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexity (NNXXY) operate in?

A

Nexity is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.