Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
4.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
215.7M
Outstanding
Nanoveu Ltd is a technology company developing a range of products for mobile phones and other digital displays. The company's wholly-owned, flagship product is its Nanoshield antiviral protector which is available in a variety of mobile phone screen covers, mobile phone cases and as a commercial film capable of being applied to a number of surfaces. The product is a clear plastic containing a layer of charged copper nanoparticles which have antiviral and antimicrobial properties.

Nanoveu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nanoveu (NNVUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nanoveu (OTCPK: NNVUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nanoveu's (NNVUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nanoveu.

Q

What is the target price for Nanoveu (NNVUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nanoveu

Q

Current Stock Price for Nanoveu (NNVUF)?

A

The stock price for Nanoveu (OTCPK: NNVUF) is $0.02 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 15:29:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nanoveu (NNVUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nanoveu.

Q

When is Nanoveu (OTCPK:NNVUF) reporting earnings?

A

Nanoveu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nanoveu (NNVUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nanoveu.

Q

What sector and industry does Nanoveu (NNVUF) operate in?

A

Nanoveu is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.