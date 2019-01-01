Nanoveu Ltd is a technology company developing a range of products for mobile phones and other digital displays. The company's wholly-owned, flagship product is its Nanoshield antiviral protector which is available in a variety of mobile phone screen covers, mobile phone cases and as a commercial film capable of being applied to a number of surfaces. The product is a clear plastic containing a layer of charged copper nanoparticles which have antiviral and antimicrobial properties.