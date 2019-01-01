ñol

Nocopi Technologies
(OTCPK:NNUPD)
$2.80
At close: Sep 2

Nocopi Technologies Stock (OTC:NNUPD), Quotes and News Summary

Nocopi Technologies Stock (OTC: NNUPD)

Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Nocopi Technologies Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks. Its main business activities are the development and distribution of document security products and the licensing of its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy and the document and product authentication markets in the United States and foreign countries. Its primary geographic markets are North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Geographically, the company receives maximum revenue from Asia.
Read More

Nocopi Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Nocopi Technologies (NNUPD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Nocopi Technologies (OTCPK: NNUPD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Nocopi Technologies's (NNUPD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Nocopi Technologies.

Q
What is the target price for Nocopi Technologies (NNUPD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Nocopi Technologies

Q
Current Stock Price for Nocopi Technologies (NNUPD)?
A

The stock price for Nocopi Technologies (OTCPK: NNUPD) is $2.8 last updated September 2, 2022, 2:45 PM UTC.

Q
Does Nocopi Technologies (NNUPD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nocopi Technologies.

Q
When is Nocopi Technologies (OTCPK:NNUPD) reporting earnings?
A

Nocopi Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Nocopi Technologies (NNUPD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Nocopi Technologies.

Q
What sector and industry does Nocopi Technologies (NNUPD) operate in?
A

Nocopi Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.