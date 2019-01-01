NanoSave Technologies Inc is a part of the energy sector. It is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of nano-engineered oil products, lubricants and marine coatings to a global market. It sells a range of nanoengineered super oils and lubes across the world under the brand name, NanoSave N1. Its products also include Dynamicon Solar Kinetic Generator, Velocitron, Fridgenator, Tungstalon, NanoBolt Lithium Tungsten Battery and NanoSave Tungsten Hull Coat.