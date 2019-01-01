QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
NanoSave Technologies Inc is a part of the energy sector. It is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of nano-engineered oil products, lubricants and marine coatings to a global market. It sells a range of nanoengineered super oils and lubes across the world under the brand name, NanoSave N1. Its products also include Dynamicon Solar Kinetic Generator, Velocitron, Fridgenator, Tungstalon, NanoBolt Lithium Tungsten Battery and NanoSave Tungsten Hull Coat.

NanoSave Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NanoSave Technologies (NNSV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NanoSave Technologies (OTCEM: NNSV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NanoSave Technologies's (NNSV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NanoSave Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for NanoSave Technologies (NNSV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NanoSave Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for NanoSave Technologies (NNSV)?

A

The stock price for NanoSave Technologies (OTCEM: NNSV) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Oct 07 2021 13:32:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NanoSave Technologies (NNSV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NanoSave Technologies.

Q

When is NanoSave Technologies (OTCEM:NNSV) reporting earnings?

A

NanoSave Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NanoSave Technologies (NNSV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NanoSave Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does NanoSave Technologies (NNSV) operate in?

A

NanoSave Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.