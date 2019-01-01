QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.35/2.30%
52 Wk
14.9 - 21.24
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
33.59
Open
-
P/E
17.41
EPS
20.02
Shares
148.9M
Outstanding
NEC Networks and System Integration Corp provides a variety of information technology, or IT, services. The company also sells IT products, which include servers, video conferencing systems, network systems, security systems, and software. The firm's range of services includes office space design, cloud computing, communication, networks, security, energy conservation, public IT infrastructure, and supporting services. More revenue comes from the sale of network-related products and services than any other IT product or service. The vast majority of revenue comes from Japan.

NEC Networks & System Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NEC Networks & System (NNSCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NEC Networks & System (OTCPK: NNSCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NEC Networks & System's (NNSCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NEC Networks & System.

Q

What is the target price for NEC Networks & System (NNSCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NEC Networks & System

Q

Current Stock Price for NEC Networks & System (NNSCF)?

A

The stock price for NEC Networks & System (OTCPK: NNSCF) is $15.31 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 16:43:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NEC Networks & System (NNSCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NEC Networks & System.

Q

When is NEC Networks & System (OTCPK:NNSCF) reporting earnings?

A

NEC Networks & System does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NEC Networks & System (NNSCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NEC Networks & System.

Q

What sector and industry does NEC Networks & System (NNSCF) operate in?

A

NEC Networks & System is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.