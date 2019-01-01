NEC Networks and System Integration Corp provides a variety of information technology, or IT, services. The company also sells IT products, which include servers, video conferencing systems, network systems, security systems, and software. The firm's range of services includes office space design, cloud computing, communication, networks, security, energy conservation, public IT infrastructure, and supporting services. More revenue comes from the sale of network-related products and services than any other IT product or service. The vast majority of revenue comes from Japan.