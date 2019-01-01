NRC Group (OTC:NNRRF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NRC Group
NRC Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NRC Group (OTCPK: NNRRF) was reported by Stifel on December 3, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting NNRRF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NRC Group (OTCPK: NNRRF) was provided by Stifel, and NRC Group initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NRC Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NRC Group was filed on December 3, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 3, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NRC Group (NNRRF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price NRC Group (NNRRF) is trading at is $6.76, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.