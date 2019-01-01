QQQ
NRC Group ASA is a contractor of rail infrastructure. The company offers construction, maintenance, and environmental services for transport-related infrastructure covering railroads, including train, metro and tram, harbors, and roads. Its services include groundworks, concrete works, fibre, and environmental services such as water and wastewater, demolition, recycling, and bulk transport. The company operates in three segments based on its geography: Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

NRC Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NRC Group (NNRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NRC Group (OTCPK: NNRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NRC Group's (NNRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NRC Group.

Q

What is the target price for NRC Group (NNRRF) stock?

A

The latest price target for NRC Group (OTCPK: NNRRF) was reported by Stifel on December 3, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting NNRRF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NRC Group (NNRRF)?

A

The stock price for NRC Group (OTCPK: NNRRF) is $6.758505 last updated Tue Aug 13 2019 15:23:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NRC Group (NNRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NRC Group.

Q

When is NRC Group (OTCPK:NNRRF) reporting earnings?

A

NRC Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NRC Group (NNRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NRC Group.

Q

What sector and industry does NRC Group (NNRRF) operate in?

A

NRC Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.