|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NNRF (OTCPK: NNRI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NNRF.
There is no analysis for NNRF
The stock price for NNRF (OTCPK: NNRI) is $0.02645 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:33:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for NNRF.
NNRF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for NNRF.
NNRF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.