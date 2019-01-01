QQQ
NNRF Inc is a project development and asset management company focused on natural resources with an emphasis on crude oil, natural gas, mining and metals, water, uranium, coal and renewable energy. Its focus is in North America with current priority in United States and Canada.

NNRF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NNRF (NNRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NNRF (OTCPK: NNRI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NNRF's (NNRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NNRF.

Q

What is the target price for NNRF (NNRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NNRF

Q

Current Stock Price for NNRF (NNRI)?

A

The stock price for NNRF (OTCPK: NNRI) is $0.02645 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:33:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NNRF (NNRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NNRF.

Q

When is NNRF (OTCPK:NNRI) reporting earnings?

A

NNRF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NNRF (NNRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NNRF.

Q

What sector and industry does NNRF (NNRI) operate in?

A

NNRF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.