|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Neinor Homes (OTCPK: NNRHF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Neinor Homes.
There is no analysis for Neinor Homes
The stock price for Neinor Homes (OTCPK: NNRHF) is $12.33 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:37:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Neinor Homes.
Neinor Homes does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Neinor Homes.
Neinor Homes is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.