Nanoco Group PLC is a UK-based company which is engaged in research, development, and manufacturing of heavy-metal-free quantum dots and semiconductor nanoparticles. The company uses cadmium-free quantum dot (CFQD) technology to produce efficient, low cost and lightweight solar cells as well as it offers enhanced color, energy efficiency, and seamless integration into existing production processes and enables tunable and high-efficiency lighting. Its products include cadmium-free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, and nanoparticles which offer the potential for display, lighting, solar and biological imaging applications. Most of the company's revenue comes from joint development agreements, individual project development programs and the sale of quantum dot products.

Nanoco Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nanoco Group (NNOCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nanoco Group (OTCPK: NNOCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nanoco Group's (NNOCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nanoco Group.

Q

What is the target price for Nanoco Group (NNOCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nanoco Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Nanoco Group (NNOCF)?

A

The stock price for Nanoco Group (OTCPK: NNOCF) is $0.4 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nanoco Group (NNOCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nanoco Group.

Q

When is Nanoco Group (OTCPK:NNOCF) reporting earnings?

A

Nanoco Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nanoco Group (NNOCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nanoco Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Nanoco Group (NNOCF) operate in?

A

Nanoco Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.