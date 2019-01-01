ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
National Retail Props
(NYSE:NNN)
43.32
-0.69[-1.57%]
At close: Jun 3
43.30
-0.0200[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low43.19 - 43.98
52 Week High/Low40.65 - 50.33
Open / Close43.98 / 43.3
Float / Outstanding110.2M / 175.9M
Vol / Avg.524.1K / 932.1K
Mkt Cap7.6B
P/E25.93
50d Avg. Price44.67
Div / Yield2.12/4.90%
Payout Ratio126.35
EPS0.46
Total Float110.2M

National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), Key Statistics

National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
11.3B
Trailing P/E
25.93
Forward P/E
23.15
PE Ratio (TTM)
25.81
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
10.28
Price / Book (mrq)
1.95
Price / EBITDA
11.42
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
17.06
Earnings Yield
3.86%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.16
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
22.16
Tangible Book value per share
21.79
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3.9B
Total Assets
7.8B
Total Liabilities
3.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.44
Gross Margin
96.22%
Net Margin
42.68%
EBIT Margin
62.05%
EBITDA Margin
89.74%
Operating Margin
62.68%