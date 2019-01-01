Nanomix Corp develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care diagnostic tests that are used to detect or monitor diseases. Its products include The Nanomix eLab System, COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Panel, and Critical Infection and Host Response. The company's products improve healthcare delivery by bringing the diagnostic information to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or settings such as nursing facilities, elderly homes, urgent care centers, airports, schools, and more.