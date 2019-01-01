QQQ
Range
4.01 - 7.75
Vol / Avg.
2.7K/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4 - 10
Mkt Cap
21.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.47
Shares
5.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Nanomix Corp develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care diagnostic tests that are used to detect or monitor diseases. Its products include The Nanomix eLab System, COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Panel, and Critical Infection and Host Response. The company's products improve healthcare delivery by bringing the diagnostic information to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or settings such as nursing facilities, elderly homes, urgent care centers, airports, schools, and more.

Nanomix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nanomix (NNMXD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nanomix (OTCPK: NNMXD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nanomix's (NNMXD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nanomix.

Q

What is the target price for Nanomix (NNMXD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nanomix

Q

Current Stock Price for Nanomix (NNMXD)?

A

The stock price for Nanomix (OTCPK: NNMXD) is $4.0101 last updated Today at 8:22:37 PM.

Q

Does Nanomix (NNMXD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nanomix.

Q

When is Nanomix (OTCPK:NNMXD) reporting earnings?

A

Nanomix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nanomix (NNMXD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nanomix.

Q

What sector and industry does Nanomix (NNMXD) operate in?

A

Nanomix is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.