Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.34 - 25.82
Mkt Cap
164.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
12.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NanoRepro AG is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of CE-certified rapid diagnostic tests (self-tests) and food supplements for both, home and professional use.

NanoRepro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NanoRepro (NNGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NanoRepro (OTCEM: NNGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NanoRepro's (NNGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NanoRepro.

Q

What is the target price for NanoRepro (NNGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NanoRepro

Q

Current Stock Price for NanoRepro (NNGRF)?

A

The stock price for NanoRepro (OTCEM: NNGRF) is $12.7582 last updated Thu Apr 22 2021 15:36:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NanoRepro (NNGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NanoRepro.

Q

When is NanoRepro (OTCEM:NNGRF) reporting earnings?

A

NanoRepro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NanoRepro (NNGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NanoRepro.

Q

What sector and industry does NanoRepro (NNGRF) operate in?

A

NanoRepro is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.