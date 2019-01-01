|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nanofilm Tech Intl (OTCPK: NNFTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nanofilm Tech Intl.
There is no analysis for Nanofilm Tech Intl
The stock price for Nanofilm Tech Intl (OTCPK: NNFTF) is $2.52 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 18:57:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Nanofilm Tech Intl.
Nanofilm Tech Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nanofilm Tech Intl.
Nanofilm Tech Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.