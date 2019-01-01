ñol

Noranda Income
(OTC:NNDIF)
1.072
00
At close: May 16
1.059
-0.0130[-1.21%]
After Hours: 4:07PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 1.48
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 50M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.6K
Mkt Cap53.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.25
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.54
Total Float-

Noranda Income (OTC:NNDIF), Dividends

Noranda Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Noranda Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.4992

Last Dividend

Apr 30, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Noranda Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Noranda Income (NNDIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noranda Income. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 25, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Noranda Income (NNDIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noranda Income (NNDIF). The last dividend payout was on May 25, 2015 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Noranda Income (NNDIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noranda Income (NNDIF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 25, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Noranda Income (OTC:NNDIF)?
A

Noranda Income has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Noranda Income (NNDIF) was $0.04 and was paid out next on May 25, 2015.

