QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1.06
Mkt Cap
52M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
50M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Noranda Income Fund is a Canadian based income trust. The fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. It produces refined zinc metal and by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The fund's long-term objective is to maximize unitholder value and provide monthly distributions to unitholders.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Noranda Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Noranda Income (NNDIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Noranda Income (OTC: NNDIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Noranda Income's (NNDIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Noranda Income.

Q

What is the target price for Noranda Income (NNDIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Noranda Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Noranda Income (NNDIF)?

A

The stock price for Noranda Income (OTC: NNDIF) is $1.04 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 15:44:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Noranda Income (NNDIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 25, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.

Q

When is Noranda Income (OTC:NNDIF) reporting earnings?

A

Noranda Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Noranda Income (NNDIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Noranda Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Noranda Income (NNDIF) operate in?

A

Noranda Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.