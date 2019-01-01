Nissan Chemical (OTC:NNCHF), Quotes and News Summary

Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd manufactures and sells chemicals, semiconductors, and pharmaceutical products. The firm organizes itself into six segments based on product type. The Performance Materials segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells resins for liquid-crystal display screens and semiconductors. The Agrochemicals segment sells herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to the agriculture industry. The Chemicals segment sells melamine, ammonia, and fine chemical products. The Pharmaceuticals segment sells anti-cholesterol agents under the Livalo brand. The other two segments are Trading and Other. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.