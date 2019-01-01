Nissan Chemical (OTC:NNCHF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Nissan Chemical
(OTCPK:NNCHF)
Nissan Chemical (OTC: NNCHF)

Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd manufactures and sells chemicals, semiconductors, and pharmaceutical products. The firm organizes itself into six segments based on product type. The Performance Materials segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells resins for liquid-crystal display screens and semiconductors. The Agrochemicals segment sells herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to the agriculture industry. The Chemicals segment sells melamine, ammonia, and fine chemical products. The Pharmaceuticals segment sells anti-cholesterol agents under the Livalo brand. The other two segments are Trading and Other. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.
Nissan Chemical Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Nissan Chemical (NNCHF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Nissan Chemical (OTCPK: NNCHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Nissan Chemical's (NNCHF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Nissan Chemical.

Q
What is the target price for Nissan Chemical (NNCHF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Nissan Chemical

Q
Current Stock Price for Nissan Chemical (NNCHF)?
A

The stock price for Nissan Chemical (OTCPK: NNCHF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Nissan Chemical (NNCHF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nissan Chemical.

Q
When is Nissan Chemical (OTCPK:NNCHF) reporting earnings?
A

Nissan Chemical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Nissan Chemical (NNCHF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Nissan Chemical.

Q
What sector and industry does Nissan Chemical (NNCHF) operate in?
A

Nissan Chemical is in the Basic Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.