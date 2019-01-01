QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.1 - 15.9
Mkt Cap
316.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
34.8M
Outstanding
Nanobiotix SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing product candidates that use its proprietary nanotechnology to transform cancer treatment by increasing the efficacy of radiotherapy. It develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by magnifying the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a preclinical research program for cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nanobiotix (NNBXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nanobiotix (OTCGM: NNBXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nanobiotix's (NNBXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nanobiotix.

Q

What is the target price for Nanobiotix (NNBXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nanobiotix

Q

Current Stock Price for Nanobiotix (NNBXF)?

A

The stock price for Nanobiotix (OTCGM: NNBXF) is $9.1 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 18:13:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nanobiotix (NNBXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nanobiotix.

Q

When is Nanobiotix (OTCGM:NNBXF) reporting earnings?

A

Nanobiotix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nanobiotix (NNBXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nanobiotix.

Q

What sector and industry does Nanobiotix (NNBXF) operate in?

A

Nanobiotix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.