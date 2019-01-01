ñol

Nuveen Municipal High Inc
(NYSE:NMZ)
12.535
-0.175[-1.38%]
At close: Jun 3
12.71
0.1750[1.40%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low12.51 - 12.71
52 Week High/Low11.1 - 15.86
Open / Close12.6 / 12.54
Float / Outstanding97.9M / 97.9M
Vol / Avg.473.1K / 581.2K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E6.21
50d Avg. Price12.28
Div / Yield0.78/6.22%
Payout Ratio38.02
EPS-
Total Float97.9M

Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nuveen Municipal High Inc reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nuveen Municipal High Inc using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nuveen Municipal High Inc Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen Municipal High Inc

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ)?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen Municipal High Inc

Q
What were Nuveen Municipal High Inc’s (NYSE:NMZ) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen Municipal High Inc

