Nuveen Municipal High Inc
(NYSE:NMZ)
12.535
-0.175[-1.38%]
At close: Jun 3
12.71
0.1750[1.40%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low12.51 - 12.71
52 Week High/Low11.1 - 15.86
Open / Close12.6 / 12.54
Float / Outstanding97.9M / 97.9M
Vol / Avg.473.1K / 581.2K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E6.21
50d Avg. Price12.28
Div / Yield0.78/6.22%
Payout Ratio38.02
EPS-
Total Float97.9M

Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ), Dividends

Nuveen Municipal High Inc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nuveen Municipal High Inc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.38%

Annual Dividend

$0.78

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nuveen Municipal High Inc Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NMZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuveen Municipal High Inc. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NMZ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NMZ). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NMZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NMZ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ)?
A

Nuveen Municipal High Inc has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NMZ) was $0.07 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

