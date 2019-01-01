Nishimatsuya Chain (OTC:NMSYF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Nishimatsuya Chain
(OTCPK:NMSYF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 60.5M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS17.19
Total Float-

Nishimatsuya Chain (OTC: NMSYF)

Nishimatsuya Chain Co., Ltd. is a Japanese retailer that sells clothing and other goods primarily for children and babies. The company also manufactures items for its private-label brand. Apparel includes outerwear, underwear, pajamas, hats, shoes, and maternity clothing. Other products include hygiene products, toys, strollers, high chairs, and bedroom items. Nishimatsuya has nearly 1,000 stores throughout Japan, primarily in Kanto, Chubu, Kinki, Tohoku, Kyushu, Hokkaido, Hokuriku, and Chugoku. The company also has a substantial e-commerce business.
Nishimatsuya Chain Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Nishimatsuya Chain (NMSYF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Nishimatsuya Chain (OTCPK: NMSYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Nishimatsuya Chain's (NMSYF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Nishimatsuya Chain.

Q
What is the target price for Nishimatsuya Chain (NMSYF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Nishimatsuya Chain

Q
Current Stock Price for Nishimatsuya Chain (NMSYF)?
A

The stock price for Nishimatsuya Chain (OTCPK: NMSYF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Nishimatsuya Chain (NMSYF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nishimatsuya Chain.

Q
When is Nishimatsuya Chain (OTCPK:NMSYF) reporting earnings?
A

Nishimatsuya Chain does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Nishimatsuya Chain (NMSYF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Nishimatsuya Chain.

Q
What sector and industry does Nishimatsuya Chain (NMSYF) operate in?
A

Nishimatsuya Chain is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Apparel Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.