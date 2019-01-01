Nishimatsuya Chain (OTC:NMSYF), Quotes and News Summary

Nishimatsuya Chain Co., Ltd. is a Japanese retailer that sells clothing and other goods primarily for children and babies. The company also manufactures items for its private-label brand. Apparel includes outerwear, underwear, pajamas, hats, shoes, and maternity clothing. Other products include hygiene products, toys, strollers, high chairs, and bedroom items. Nishimatsuya has nearly 1,000 stores throughout Japan, primarily in Kanto, Chubu, Kinki, Tohoku, Kyushu, Hokkaido, Hokuriku, and Chugoku. The company also has a substantial e-commerce business.