Lifeist Wellness Inc is a portfolio wellness company leveraging advancements in science and technology. Portfolio business interests include CannMart.com which provides Canadian customers with a diverse selection of cannabis products and accessories, and its U.S. customers with hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; CannMart's Canadian recreational cannabis distribution business facilitating sales to a number of provincial government control boards; and CannMart Labs Inc., a state-of-the-art BHO extraction facility set to produce higher-margin cannabis concentrate products.