There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Nutrition Management Services Co is a provider of food and facilities management services to the healthcare and retirement community industry such as Nursing Care Centers, Senior Living Communities, Acute Care Hospitals and Rehabilitation Centers and Private Education Sector.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nutrition Management Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nutrition Management (NMSCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nutrition Management (OTCEM: NMSCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nutrition Management's (NMSCA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nutrition Management.

Q

What is the target price for Nutrition Management (NMSCA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nutrition Management

Q

Current Stock Price for Nutrition Management (NMSCA)?

A

The stock price for Nutrition Management (OTCEM: NMSCA) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 18:14:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nutrition Management (NMSCA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nutrition Management.

Q

When is Nutrition Management (OTCEM:NMSCA) reporting earnings?

A

Nutrition Management does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nutrition Management (NMSCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nutrition Management.

Q

What sector and industry does Nutrition Management (NMSCA) operate in?

A

Nutrition Management is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.