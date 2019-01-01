ñol

Nomura Holdings
(NYSE:NMR)
3.84
-0.14[-3.52%]
At close: Jun 3
3.86
0.0200[0.52%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low3.82 - 3.88
52 Week High/Low3.57 - 5.6
Open / Close3.85 / 3.86
Float / Outstanding- / 3B
Vol / Avg.576.5K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap11.6B
P/E11.11
50d Avg. Price3.94
Div / Yield0.21/5.37%
Payout Ratio17.46
EPS10.28
Total Float-

Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR), Dividends

Nomura Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nomura Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Last Dividend

Mar 31, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nomura Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nomura Holdings (NMR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nomura Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on December 31, 1969.

Q
What date did I need to own Nomura Holdings (NMR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nomura Holdings (NMR). The last dividend payout was on December 31, 1969 and was $0.00

Q
How much per share is the next Nomura Holdings (NMR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nomura Holdings (NMR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on December 31, 1969

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR)?
A

Nomura Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Nomura Holdings (NMR) was $0.00 and was paid out next on December 31, 1969.

