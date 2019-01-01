ñol

Niagara Mohawk Power
(OTCPK:NMPWP)
80.00
00
At close: May 4
80.00
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

Niagara Mohawk Power (OTC:NMPWP), Dividends

Niagara Mohawk Power issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Niagara Mohawk Power generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$3.4

Last Dividend

Mar 17, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Niagara Mohawk Power Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Niagara Mohawk Power (NMPWP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Niagara Mohawk Power.

Q
What date did I need to own Niagara Mohawk Power (NMPWP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Niagara Mohawk Power (NMPWP). The last dividend payout was on March 31, 2015 and was $0.85

Q
How much per share is the next Niagara Mohawk Power (NMPWP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Niagara Mohawk Power (NMPWP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.85 on March 31, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Niagara Mohawk Power (OTCPK:NMPWP)?
A

The most current yield for Niagara Mohawk Power (NMPWP) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 30, 2008

