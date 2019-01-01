QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Numinus Wellness Inc develops proprietary, psychedelic-centered, therapeutic products and services through its own laboratory and research & development processes. The company's clinic network consists of Numinus Health, Mindspace Services and the Neurology Center of Toronto. Its services include Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for depression, neurological care and psychotherapy and counselling by registered psychologists.

Numinus Wellness Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Numinus Wellness (NMNWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Numinus Wellness (OTC: NMNWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Numinus Wellness's (NMNWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Numinus Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Numinus Wellness (NMNWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Numinus Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Numinus Wellness (NMNWF)?

A

The stock price for Numinus Wellness (OTC: NMNWF) is $0.0772 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 16:53:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Numinus Wellness (NMNWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Numinus Wellness.

Q

When is Numinus Wellness (OTC:NMNWF) reporting earnings?

A

Numinus Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Numinus Wellness (NMNWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Numinus Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Numinus Wellness (NMNWF) operate in?

A

Numinus Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.