There is no Press for this Ticker
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc is a Japanese based company operates as a real estate investment trust. It is implementing medium- to long-term management Strategy, to achieve securing stable income over the medium to long term period, also ensures the steady growth of assets under management. The company invests in logistic facilities and commercial facilities in the Tokyo metropolitan area. It is managed by the fund manager Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nomura Real Estate Master Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nomura Real Estate Master (NMMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nomura Real Estate Master (OTCGM: NMMRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nomura Real Estate Master's (NMMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nomura Real Estate Master.

Q

What is the target price for Nomura Real Estate Master (NMMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nomura Real Estate Master

Q

Current Stock Price for Nomura Real Estate Master (NMMRF)?

A

The stock price for Nomura Real Estate Master (OTCGM: NMMRF) is $1257.53532 last updated Tue Mar 31 2020 14:19:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nomura Real Estate Master (NMMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nomura Real Estate Master.

Q

When is Nomura Real Estate Master (OTCGM:NMMRF) reporting earnings?

A

Nomura Real Estate Master does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nomura Real Estate Master (NMMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nomura Real Estate Master.

Q

What sector and industry does Nomura Real Estate Master (NMMRF) operate in?

A

Nomura Real Estate Master is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.