QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
473.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Controladora Nemak Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Controladora Nemak (NMKCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Controladora Nemak (OTCEM: NMKCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Controladora Nemak's (NMKCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Controladora Nemak.

Q

What is the target price for Controladora Nemak (NMKCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Controladora Nemak

Q

Current Stock Price for Controladora Nemak (NMKCF)?

A

The stock price for Controladora Nemak (OTCEM: NMKCF) is $0.1539 last updated Fri Aug 13 2021 17:31:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Controladora Nemak (NMKCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Controladora Nemak.

Q

When is Controladora Nemak (OTCEM:NMKCF) reporting earnings?

A

Controladora Nemak does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Controladora Nemak (NMKCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Controladora Nemak.

Q

What sector and industry does Controladora Nemak (NMKCF) operate in?

A

Controladora Nemak is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.