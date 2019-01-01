QQQ
Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc comprises Nomura Real Estate Development and other group companies. It operates in residential development, leasing, investment management, property brokerage, commercial real estate, property management, and other areas. Residential development is the leading business and provides a diverse group of services. Condominiums and detached housing are among the various property types offered. The group launches numerous properties under its branded names, like Proud and Ohana, in various parts of the Tokyo metropolitan area. In addition to commercial property development, the group provides corporate real estate brokerage and architectural design.

Nomura Real Estate Holdin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nomura Real Estate Holdin (NMEHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nomura Real Estate Holdin (OTCPK: NMEHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nomura Real Estate Holdin's (NMEHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nomura Real Estate Holdin.

Q

What is the target price for Nomura Real Estate Holdin (NMEHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nomura Real Estate Holdin

Q

Current Stock Price for Nomura Real Estate Holdin (NMEHF)?

A

The stock price for Nomura Real Estate Holdin (OTCPK: NMEHF) is $24.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:10:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nomura Real Estate Holdin (NMEHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nomura Real Estate Holdin.

Q

When is Nomura Real Estate Holdin (OTCPK:NMEHF) reporting earnings?

A

Nomura Real Estate Holdin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nomura Real Estate Holdin (NMEHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nomura Real Estate Holdin.

Q

What sector and industry does Nomura Real Estate Holdin (NMEHF) operate in?

A

Nomura Real Estate Holdin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.