Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc comprises Nomura Real Estate Development and other group companies. It operates in residential development, leasing, investment management, property brokerage, commercial real estate, property management, and other areas. Residential development is the leading business and provides a diverse group of services. Condominiums and detached housing are among the various property types offered. The group launches numerous properties under its branded names, like Proud and Ohana, in various parts of the Tokyo metropolitan area. In addition to commercial property development, the group provides corporate real estate brokerage and architectural design.