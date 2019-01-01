New Leaf Ventures (OTC:NLVVF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$621.2K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of New Leaf Ventures using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
New Leaf Ventures Questions & Answers
When is New Leaf Ventures (OTCPK:NLVVF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for New Leaf Ventures
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Leaf Ventures (OTCPK:NLVVF)?
There are no earnings for New Leaf Ventures
What were New Leaf Ventures’s (OTCPK:NLVVF) revenues?
There are no earnings for New Leaf Ventures
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.